Gov’t to purchase VHF radio systems to shorten police response time

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

The Cabinet will be looking to buy Very High Frequency (VFH) radio systems for members of the police force, which was estimated to cost the government US $350,000 (EC $945,892.50).

Following several instances of criminal activity, including the rape of a mother by men in broad daylight on Monday, questions have arisen regarding the slow response time by members of the police force after a report has been made.

A delegation of police officers and other national security personnel met with the Cabinet yesterday to discuss the matter, and the suggestion of buying the equipment was made.

In the post-Cabinet press briefing, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Ambassador Lionel Hurst said there have been issues with the current system using cell phones.

“The cell phones are not as efficient as would be radio because when you call on the cell phones, it is not that police do not answer, but you may not get an answer and even if you do get an answer, that might not be the only persons that you have to make the announcement.

“The 911 operator has to call several telephones to ensure that there is representation of the police, ambulance … the Transport Board who is called whenever there is an accident,” Hurst said.

The radio systems would be placed on the police officers’ body as well as installed in their vehicles.

In addition to the radio systems, the police also proposed the introduction of CCTV cameras in and around the city.

The Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney, told the Cabinet that around 200 additional police officers would be needed to adequately address the crime situation, supporting the current 600 active-duty officers and 200 fire officers.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) Colonel Telbert Benjamin told Cabinet officials that an added 120 soldiers were needed to match Antigua and Barbuda’s population, with an increase in military assets and training required.

So far, in 2023, the police said that 35 robberies have been reported, with nine illegally obtained firearms retrieved.