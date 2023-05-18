Five Islands Campus to host Distinguished Lecture by noted Caribbean scholar and artist

- Advertisement -

The UWI Five Islands Campus, Antigua and Barbuda. Tuesday, May 16, 2023. — The University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus will host its first distinguished lecture on May 26, 2023. The lecture will be delivered by noted Caribbean scholar and artist, Emeritus Professor Clinton Hutton of Jamaica. Professor Hutton, who is the retired Professor of Caribbean Cultural Studies at The University of the West Indies, Mona will deliver the lecture entitled “Caribbean Civilization: The Evolving Story of the Framing of a Sovereign People.”

The lecture, which takes place as the world celebrates African Liberation Day, will explore the development of Caribbean civilization with its complex dynamics, including the European complex, the Atlantic Slave Trade, the post-colonial era, and the Caribbean today in a globalised world. Professor Hutton will focus on the antislavery and anticolonial cultural and ideational agency of the oppressed in framing and defining Caribbean civilization and identity in an ongoing journey of becoming sovereign. He will also explore how the creative and cultural arts have played a role in shaping policy, education, and development in the 21st century.

Principal of the Five Islands Campus, Professor Densil A. Williams, welcomed the timing of the distinguished lecture and the opportunity to welcome Professor Hutton to the campus. He noted that as an activist university and the top-ranked Caribbean institution, The UWI and particularly the Five Islands Campus was elated to bring this opportunity for discussion to Antigua and Barbuda on such a critical and relevant topic. He also expressed his elation at the gifts the campus will receive from Professor Hutton on behalf of Antigua and Barbuda.

Professor Hutton will donate three pieces of his renowned artwork to the people of Antigua and Barbuda through the government and the Five Islands Campus. These pieces will be handed over at ceremonies on May 26 during Professor Hutton’s visit.

The distinguished lecture will take place on May 26, at 6:00 p.m. at the Five Islands Campus Cafeteria. There will be remarks from Campus Principal Professor Densil A. Williams and an open forum discussion following the lecture. The general public is invited to attend and can RSVP by calling the campus at 484-3900 ext. 133.