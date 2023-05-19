18 Year-Old Died Following Traffic Collision

- Advertisement -

18-year-old Keane Gregoire of Nut Grove was pronounced dead at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center on Friday, following a traffic collision.

Keane was a passenger inside a motor car that got into a collision around 2 am on Thursday 18 May on All Saints Road.

The allegations are that the driver of a Grey Toyota BB motor was travelling from South to North along the same road at a high speed when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly skidded off to the Western side of the road before colliding with a concrete column.

Fire Officers from the St. Johns Fire Station were called to the scene and had to use the Jaws of Life to remove Keane, along with another 19-year-old passenger of Freeman’s Village from the wreck.

Both passengers were transported to the Sir Lester Bird Center by the Emergency Medical Services with varying injuries.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene of the accident and is currently being sought by the police.

Keane was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Friday.

The police are appealing to anyone with information surrounding the accident to contact the traffic department at Police Headquarters at 462-0125.

The police are further appealing to the driver of the vehicle to present him\herself at any police station without delay.