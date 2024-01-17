Government-issued firearm with ammunition missing

Gun stock image
A government-issued gun containing several rounds of ammunition has gone missing from law enforcement authorities, according to reports reaching Observer.

The weapon is a standard handgun typically used as a ‘sidearm’. Also missing is a magazine containing 7-9 bullets.

An insider told Observer an investigation was underway to locate the missing items believed to have been issued to the Immigration Department.

Law enforcement representatives have been approached for comment.

