Investigation continues into death of prisoner Ricknaldo Isaac

- Advertisement -

Investigations into the prison officer who reportedly critically injured an inmate during a brawl in early May remain ongoing, with reports indicating that several prison officers have already been in contact with the police over the incident.

Isaac, who was serving a one-year sentence at His Majesty’s Prison for malicious damage, died Saturday while receiving treatment at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Isaac had been hospitalised for nearly two weeks after being left paralysed following an alleged altercation with the unnamed guard, during which he was slammed to the ground and sustained spinal injuries.

Prison Superintendent Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather told Observer that while he has not been formally updated on the investigations, some conversations have been ongoing with the police.

“They haven’t said anything to me formally as yet, separate and apart from what little bits of information we exchanged when I went up to the hospital following the passing of the inmate,” he explained.

“I met the police there, and of course we exchanged bits of information, so they are currently doing their investigation … I’m very much aware that they’re doing what they need to do,” the prison boss added.

It remains unclear as to what precipitated the brawl but, according to the deceased’s father, Aaron Isaac, his son had no conflict with other inmates.

He was being kept in the ICU while awaiting surgery by a doctor from overseas to potentially reverse his paralysis.