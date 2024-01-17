Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA) Dinghy calling all Sailing Clubs to list their regattas on 2024 Dinghy Calendar

- Advertisement -

Attention sailors and regatta organizers! Here’s your chance to be part of the official Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA) Dinghy Calendar for 2024.

Showcase your club’s regatta on the regional stage and welcome participants from overseas to join in the thrilling action.

CSA Membership required for regatta inclusion in the official calendar

Ensure your club is a CSA member.

Submit your regatta details to [email protected] for consideration. Why Join?

Regional Recognition: Feature your regatta on the CSA Dinghy Calendar.

International Participation: Welcome sailors from overseas to your event.

Sailing Community Engagement: Connect with a broader sailing community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make your regatta a highlight of the Caribbean sailing calendar!

Note: Please check the CSA membership requirements and ensure timely submission for calendar consideration.