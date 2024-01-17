Three in Custody for Firearm & Ammunition

- Advertisement -

Three people are in police custody after they were found in possession of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

On Tuesday, January 16, the police intercepted a vehicle during a stop-and-search exercise on Friars Hill Road and found an illegal firearm among the occupants.

Further investigations also led the police to search another vehicle belonging to one of the suspects and several rounds of ammunition were found inside that vehicle. All three suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

On Monday, January 15, one 9mm pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition were discovered at the Deep Water Harbour inside a package labeled as the holy bible.

Investigations are still ongoing into that matter.