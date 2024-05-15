Mother pleads for police help amid threats to her and her son’s life

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

A desperate mother is urging the police to intervene and protect her son from another teen threatening to kill him.

She told Observer that while on her way to work on Monday, a student that had previously stabbed her son 11 times told her that after he kills him, she’s next.

She said the boy, who she believes is 15 years old, has been repeatedly sending threatening messages to her son to warn him against speaking about the attack, despite the police ordering them not to have any contact.

The mother – whose identity is being withheld for her safety – said she has been left confused and concerned and is calling on the police to intervene before anything else happens.

At the beginning of the year, her 16-year-old son was on the school bus when some students began taunting him saying he would spend the night at the hospital.

Shortly after arriving at East Bus Station, he was attacked and stabbed 11 times across his upper body with a pair of scissors – barely missing his heart.

According to his mother, after he was stabbed, a friend of hers who witnessed the incident alerted her by phone.

She said she left her job in Gray’s Farm and started walking to the East Bus Station, when she came across her son, covered in blood, wandering through the public market.

Apparently, he was in such a frantic state after having been suddenly attacked that his first instinct was to try and locate his mother, instead of waiting for someone to call an ambulance.

She took him to the hospital after reporting the matter to the police.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer the student was only detained for questioning as the matter is currently under investigation and there are other procedures to be followed.

But the mother claims her son has been repeatedly bullied since the attack.

“From that day on, until now, my son can’t have peace from that young man. And he has been threatening to kill my son. I went back to school, I did my report, and the principal assured me that she was going to warn him,” the distraught woman continued.

She believes the aggressor is in a gang, and that his cohorts have been targeting her son to ensure he doesn’t retaliate.

After a previous instance of alleged bullying, she said the principal suspended both boys and ordered two weeks of youth intervention.

However, the mother claims her son was the only one who attended.

She said she went before the principal and reported the other student for a failure to show, resulting in the principal suspending the student.

She explained that it was after that meeting, when she was returning to work, that the student, now suspended and aimlessly walking around town, recognised her and threatened her personally.

“I’m just here to get my story out to see if I can get some justice for my son because he’s my only child, and I don’t want to lose my son by someone killing him,” she added.

Additional questions posed by Observer to the police PRO did not elicit a response up to news time.