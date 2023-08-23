Government expresses condolences on the passing of Bruce Arrindell

- Advertisement -

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. BRUCE ARRINDELL on his untimely death.

Bruce Arrindell has become a voice of reason in recent times, appearing as a regular radio talk show host on ZDK Radio, providing analysis and insight into the news and events that capture the attention of the listening public. He was clearly a very knowledgeable and well-informed host who helped many to understand more fully the issues of the day.

Bruce Arrindell was also selected to manage the restoration of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, following a decision to close its doors to worshippers in December 2009. He faithfully abided by his duty. The floor, the roof, the internal wooden walls, the lower-level pews and the columns have been restored; windows and doors have been replaced in some instances, though much remains to be done.

Bruce Arrindell has made a worthy contribution to the development of his country, giving of himself and his talents freely. Our nation is poorer as a consequence of his passing. May his soul rest in peace eternal.