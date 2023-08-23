Antigua Lions Club welcomes new board

The Antigua Lions Club, a dynamic team of hard-working members have welcomed a new Lionistic Year, a release said.

According to a new board which was installed on July 1st, is comprised of President Leandra Lewis MJF; Past President Gerard Shoul MJF; Vice President Kim Joseph MJF; 2nd Vice President Avery Henry; Secretary Shivawn Ellis Richards; Treasurer Nakitia Williams; Marketing & Public Relations Chairperson Sharifa George; Service Chairperson Franklin Maynard MJF; Membership Chairperson Roselyn Zachariah MJF; Lion Tamer, Virgil Daniel MJF; and Lion Tail twister Lion Katrin Edwards.

The theme for this new Lionistic 2023-2024 Year is “Lions strengthening our communities with pride and selfless service”.

Lion of the Year 2022-2023 was awarded to Lion Dr Sonya Forde PMJF, while Lion Cathia Christopher received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for remarkable service in Lionistic Year 2022-2023.

Lion of the Year 2022-2023, Dr Sonya Ford PMJF Cathia Christopher, MJF Award

Leo Trystan Williams and Leo Ellade Lewis were also recipients of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Awards for their outstanding service in the Leo Club of Antigua 2022-2023. The Antigua Lions Clubs mission is “We Serve”.

The Annual Prostate Screening was held on 19th August at the Lions Den, and the Lions Club of Antigua wishes to extend best of health to all the men who participated in this annual service project.

The Antigua Lions Club also expressed heartfelt thanks to Dr Dwayne Thwaites and his medical team for the screening process.

The club also expressed appreciation to sponsors SO Ltd, AUA, Airport Services, Splash Antigua Ltd, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, Bio Health Medical Lab, Hadeed Motors, Harney Motors, Francis Trading Agency, Grant Thornton, Caribbean Waters Coolers, Blue Waters Resort and Spa, Paradise Water, ABI Insurance, Wadadli Events Services and Medical Benefit Scheme.