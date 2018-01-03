Government accused of breeding delinquents

The government is being accused of “breeding a new type of youth offend- er” as it continues to sub- sidise Barbudans living in Antigua.

The statement was expressed by Makeda Mikael, businesswoman and former aide to Sir Thomas Hilbourne Frank, a former member of Parliament for Barbuda, during a recent interview.

“In Antigua, with noth- ing to do, their whole cul- tural approach to life has changed. They can now eat free, live free, get into trou- ble, have nothing to do and become a changed personal- ity,” Mikael said.

The comment comes as the government continues to pay for living arrange- ments, food, clothing trans- portation and other basic needs for Barbudans, fol- lowing their evacuation to Antigua three months ago.

Most Barbudans are receiving a full salary from the Barbuda Council, basic relief supplies from the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), and an additional weekly sum from the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross.

During a preliminary assessment on Barbuda in November 2017, it was determined that some 1,071 buildings out of the total number of 1,203 on Barbuda have been damaged or destroyed.

That assessment was facilitated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in con- junction with the Barbuda Council, NODS, engineers, architects, contractors and volunteers.

