House debates telecoms tax bill

January 3, 2018

The House of Representatives last night opened debate on Telecommunications Tax Bill 2017, which will impose a tax on incoming overseas telecommunications if it becomes law.

The bill was piloted by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who said the rev- enues would be used to fund an entrepreneurial scheme.

The bill proposes to make the companies agents of the Inland Revenue com- missioner so that they could collect the taxes on behalf of the government.

Browne said govern- ment is looking to impose a

13.5 cents per minute tax on every telecommunication originating outside Antigua and Barbuda and tentatively suggested February 1 as the start    date    once    the  bill becomes an Act.

According to the bill’s explanatory memorandum, the bill also prescribes the contents of the information or other documents, which the licence holder would be required to provide to the commissioner when making the payments.

Another clause in the bill prescribes the manner of calculating the tax and pro- poses that in calculating the tax, a fraction of a minute, if equal to or greater than one half of a minute, shall be counted as one minute.

Meanwhile, another clause creates an offence, the violation of which is punish- able, on conviction, by a fixed rate of fine and, if the offence continues after con- viction, the offender becomes liable to a mandato- ry daily maximum fine.
