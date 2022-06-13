Gore Propels Blackhawks, Francis Jr Lifts Crushers In Two Day Cricket

- Advertisement -

Elroy Francis Jr struck eight fours on his way to 63 for Pigotts Crushers.

By Neto Baptiste

PIC Liberta Blackhawks remained at the top of the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition with commanding innings and 71 runs victory over CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles over the weekend.

The victory, their fifth in seven matches, moves them to 69 points, 12 points clear of second placed Empire Nation.

Asked to bat after Blackhawks won the toss, Golden Eagles were bowled out for 134 in their first innings with Shacoy Floyd leading the charge with 88 from 128 deliveries. He struck eight fours and six sixes. Karima Gore was the pick of the bowlers for Blackhawks, claiming five wickets for just 37 runs in 18 overs, five of which were maidens.

Gore then led his team’s charge with the bat, hitting eight fours and four sixes on his way to a top score of 76 from 49 balls. Michael Greaves (58) and Rahkeem Cornwall (56) also did some damage with the bat.

Mekaili Tonge (4/58) and Chad Walsh (3/49) were the pick of the bowlers for the home team.

Batting for a second time and needing 138 to make Blackhawks bat again, Eagles were bowled out for 67 in 25.5 overs. Gore (3/22), Uri Smith (3/27) and Elvis Weaver (2/8) were the architects of Bethesda’s demise.

Meanwhile, there was a comfortable victory for Pigotts Crushers as well, beating Rising Sun Spartans by an innings and 17 runs at Pigotts.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Spartans were bundled out for just 35 runs in 14.3 overs with Jared Jno Baptiste snatching four wickets for 19 runs in six overs.

Led by Elroy Francis Jr, Crushers then amassed 162 for six declared in 33.1 overs. Francis Jr struck eight fours on his way to 63 while Korie Joseph added 45 off 57 deliveries.

Spartans were then removed for 110 in their second innings, suffering the huge defeat as they remain on 27 points and third from bottom in the standings.

There was victory as well for Empire Nation as they won by 100 runs over All Saints Pythons to stay second in the standings with 57 points.

Scores in that match: Empire Nation 154 all out and 150 all out (Damian Lowenfield 62 and Juari Edwards 41), (Kadeem Josiah 4/15 and Jewel Andrew 3/22); All Saints Pythons 152/9 and 52 all out) (Michael Haynes-Dover 48), (Micah McKenzie 6/34, Justin Athanaze 3/36, Jahvaughn James 4/15 and McKenzie 3/1).

In other matches over the weekend, New Winthorpes Lions and Jennings Tigers played to a draw with Lions taking first innings points while Bolans Blasters defeated Combined Schools in a close contest.