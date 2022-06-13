Veteran Robert Marsh dominates King of the Hill while Browne wins Cadets Class

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Veteran cyclist Robert Marsh proved he still has what it takes to compete with the best as he dominated Sunday’ East Side Raiders King of the Hills Road Race, clocking 1:47.27 to claim the Elite Male category of the 34.91 miles event.

Marsh, representing East Side Raiders, finished some two minutes ahead of second placed Shawn Weathered (Team Terminix) who clocked 1:49.11 for the silver medal spot. Emmanuel Gayral, also of Team Terminix, (1:49.17) finished third in the Elite division with Wadadli Cycling Academy’s Ghere Coates (1:58.00) and Conroy Thomas of Team Terminix (2:02.37) rounding off the top five.

There was action as well in the sports class with Road Runners Cycling Club’s Newell Mack taking the top spot in a time of 2:00.22. Mack finished ahead of Road Runners teammate Micah Gore (2:05.11) and Joel Griffith (2:18.49) of Little Rascals.

In the Master’s Category, Abbiel Flemming of Road Runners Cycling Club took the top podium position in a time of 2:00.57 with Team Terminix’s Delvin Peters and Ken Jackson of Road Runners Cycling Club finishing second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Tahje Browne dominated the two-man Cadets Class, winning in a time of 1:36.37 ahead of his Wadadli Cycling Academy teammate Jahiem Telemaque who was second in 2:03.23.

Telesha Choy was the lone female competitor, clocking a time of 1:40.34 to complete her 21.05 miles route.

Veteran cyclist Robert Marsh (center) outpaced Shawn Weathered (left) and Emmanuel Gayral for the top prize in the Elite division. Road Runners Cycling Club’s Newell Mack (center) took the top spot in in the Sports Class to finish ahead of Road Runners teammate Micah Gore and Joel Griffith of Little Rascals. (Photos courtesy Cycling Federation)