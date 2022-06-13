NPA expresses sadness at tragic loss of Liberta resident

- Advertisement -

The National Parks Authority (NPA) expressed its condolences to the family and friends of Courtney ‘Zyie’ Charles, who lost his life in tragic circumstances while fishing over the weekend.

His body was pulled from the waters off the rocky coastline below Shirley Heights by the Coast Guard on Sunday.

While the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated, the board and management of the NPA wishes to identify with the loss that those closest to Charles are presently feeling.

“He is family to members of our staff and the National Park has sought out his handiwork as a skilled electrician in the past,” the NPA said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with family, friends and all of Liberta who are touched by this heart- breaking loss of a valued and well-loved member of the community.”