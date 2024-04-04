Golf for CASH

- Advertisement -

Thousands of dollars will be on the line this coming Sunday when the weekly 10am golfers take to the course at

Cedar Valley this weekend.

The event, dubbed the Sunday Showdown, will be sponsored by Senator Clement Antonio and will see over two

thousand EC going to the various winners in both the NET and GROSS categories.

The participants will vie for honors in the usual kitty but as an added incentive, the top three Gross finishers as well as the

top two players with the best Net scores will share the cash prize.

However, all is not lost for the other none winners, as they will still get a chance to earn some money themselves, as the top

eight gross and net finishers from the morning clash will then advance to the afternoon showdown where more cash will be on

offer.

At about 3:30pm, attention will turn to the Jermaine Kentish birthday shoot-out which will see trophies and monetary

prizes going to the top three finishers.

That exercise will feature a nine-hole event, where the player or players with the worst score drop out on every hole

before a champion is crowned on number 18 green.

Some of the individuals down to participate are Joel Pascal, Walcott “Wally” Haywood, Tony Edwards, Tunka Williams,

Marlon George, Gary Munn and Sir Viv Richards. Paullus Martin, Dan Archibald, Marcus Franker, Dwayne

Hill, Dave Christian, Wilston Charles, Eldine Baptiste and Dion Massiah are also expected to compete.

Apart from Senator Antonio, support for the events has come from Newman Wynter of Eighteen Plus One Restaurant,

Mark Fuller, Johnathan Piggott, Stuart Gordon and Ivan Hixon.