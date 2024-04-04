DoGA’s 2024 Work & Life Skills Programme to empower participants with financial literacy knowledge 

- Advertisement -

The Directorate of Gender Affairs is proud to announce the commencement of the 2024 Work & Life Skills Programme, focusing on Financial Literacy, Bookkeeping, and Investment.

This transformative programme is designed to equip participants with essential skills to navigate the intricacies of personal and business finance, fostering financial empowerment and sustainability.

Throughout the programme, participants will delve into various aspects of financial management, from understanding fundamental concepts to mastering the nuances of investment strategies.

Led by seasoned expert in finance and accounting, Mr. Nikido Joseph, the programme offers comprehensive training tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses.

“The Work and Life Skills Programme aims to give participants real-world skills they can use to grow both personally and professionally. Financial Literacy was one of our most requested courses, and the Directorate is really pleased to be able to support the people of Antigua & Barbuda by providing access to this skillset.” remarked Programme Coordinator Ms. Raisa Charles.

Key highlights of the programme will focus on understanding financial basics and money management, financial statement preparation and planning, investment fundamentals, risk assessment and management and bookkeeping.

The Financial Literacy, Bookkeeping & Investment course will be held from 5:00PM – 6:30PM at the UWI Open Campus every Tuesday and Thursday from April 23rd, 2024 – June 6th, 2024.

The fee associated with this course is $120.00XCD –payments are due no later than 12:00PM on Thursday 18th of April, 2024. Payments can be delivered to the Directorate of Gender Affairs, located on Old Parham Road.

Please note that only cash payments will be accepted at this time.

To Register, click the link below.

https://form.jotform.com/240874594097874 For questions, call 268-463-5555 or email at gender@ab,gov.ag.