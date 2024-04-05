‘I Was Jumping Up and Down’: Javelin Thrower Maliek Francis Could Not Contain Himself After Breaking Carifta Record

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Carifta gold medallist and new record holder in the under-17 boys’ javelin event with a distance of 68.84 meters, Maliek Francis, said he could not contain his emotions after realising he had broken the record of 64.31 set by Keyshawn Strachan of the Bahamas five years prior.

“I was surprised because I was expecting like 64 or 65, but not 68. They didn’t show it on video but I was jumping up and shouting and then I went to Miss Daley. Right now, I am actually on an injury because my shoulder and a part of my chest got swollen; it’s still swollen right now so I couldn’t make it to the 70,” he said.

Francis was part of the contingent that returned from Grenada on Tuesday where Antigua and Barbuda won four medals to include his historic gold.

Under-20 girls’ sprinter Geolyna Dowdye was also among the medal winners, claiming her first piece of hardware at the games. The athlete, who clocked 11.64 second to finish third in the Under-20 Girls 100 meters final, was understandably elated.

“I used my experience at Carifta and the exposure — and you have to work really hard to be on that level — so I had already encouraged myself that I could do my best. At first, I didn’t know that I was among the medallists but when I realised, it was just mind-blowing and I felt happy for myself,” she said.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old sprint sensation Tyra Fenton won double bronze in the under-17 category on her first outing at the games.

The St Anthony’s Secondary School student said she went to Grenada feeling confident she would medal.

“It feels amazing and I looked at it like I was going to medal and get a new PB, the experience, and how I felt with the adrenalin and the crowd. There are more people, more supporters and among all, those people there are scouts and more opportunities for you,” she said.

Fenton won bronze in the 400 and 200 meters in the girls’ under-17 division.