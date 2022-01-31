Glanvilles polyclinic becomes operational this week

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has announced February 1 as the official opening date for the Glanvilles polyclinic, which will offer several health services to St. Phillip’s North and its surrounding communities.

Health Ministry officials also indicated that the polyclinic will be operational Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm for residents from Pares, Glanvilles, Seatons and Willikies.

Services that can be accessed at the Glanvilles polyclinic include antenatal care, postnatal care, child health clinic, neonatal assessments, family planning, and several other programs such as dentistry.

Residents on the eastern side of Antigua vocalised their demand for an opening of the polyclinic as they reported the challenges faced in accessing healthcare, due to having to commute for some distance to other villages for basic health services.

Member of Parliament for St. Phillip’s North, Sir Robin Yearwood, told Observer that the Glanvilles polyclinic was a much needed addition to the development of the constituency.

Minister of Health, Sir Molwyn Jospeh, who was also present at the clinic’s recent commissioning ceremony, underscored how vital it is for rural areas to benefit from having decentralised healthcare services to include an ambulance which will be stationed at the polyclinic.