Labour Ministry to address Covid-19-related sick leave

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Input from unions and those who represent employers across Antigua and Barbuda will be solicited by the government, and will play an instrumental role in developing a strategy to address workers who have taken sick leave due to Covid-19 infections.

The Minister of Labour, Steadroy Benjamin, told Observer that a team will convene discussions on the matter this week.

“We are aware that in this day and age, many questions have arisen from Covid, and this is one of them. The Minister of Labour has therefore decided to get in contact with all stakeholders, unions, the Employers Federation to develop a policy on this aspect of labour relations,” Benjamin recently said in an interview.

He also cited an increase in good industrial relations locally as the desired outcome of this meeting.

“It is only good to put in place measures which are agreed upon and acceptable by all parties concerned. This is called good governance in the interest of promoting and encouraging good industrial relations,” Benjamin stated.

Benjamin indicated that this team will be using recommendations from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Caribbean Congress of Labour as a guide, having acknowledged the challenge associated with finding a reasonable solution to the matter.