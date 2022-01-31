CXC classes offered to St. John’s City South residents

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Residents between the ages of 12 and 99 in St. John’s City South have been invited to take the opportunity being offered to attend classes to sit CSEC exams prepared by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for St. John’s City South, Franz deFreitas, recently circulated a press release citing that CXC classes have been organised free of cost for members of the constituency who are interested in extra lessons, and those revisiting educational pursuits.

Candidate deFreitas told Observer that this educational offering in the constituency is not being done for political mileage, but to fill the gaps that have been created during the Covid-19 pandemic. He declared that the CXC classes will continue even if he is unsuccessful in the next general elections.

Currently, the CXC classes offered since January 24 are English, Math, Principles of Business, Office Administration, Social Studies and Principles of Accounts by teachers who will be volunteering their time and experience from inside and outside the community, representing a cross-section of the community’s demographics.

Covid-19 measures such as hand washing and social distancing will be strictly enforced during class sessions.

With plans already in place to expand class offerings by March, deFreitas mentioned that those who do not reside in St. John’s City South can attend the classes for a small donation to assist with the costs associated with providing learning material and general maintenance.

The Voice of the People host revealed that there are some challenges, which include only recently obtaining electricity from the Antigua Public Utilities Authority as well as the need for other infrastructure such as a steady supply of other utility services, laptops and tablets.

As a result, deFreitas has appealed to supporters and well wishers to come on board as he believes “everyone should have a fair chance at receiving educational assistance.” More information can be found via the website, FranzforCitySouth.com, [email protected] or by calling 268-775 0775, or WhatsApp 268-725 4161.