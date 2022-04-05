Freetown and Police to clash in Parish League final

By Neto Baptiste

Freetown and Police will clash in the final of the ACB Caribbean Parish League Dave Joseph Limited Overs Competition set for Saturday at the Police Recreation Ground after both teams emerged victorious from their semifinal contests over the weekend.

On Sunday, Freetown defeated Mahico by five wickets to book their spot in the final.

Batting first after winning the toss, Mahico posted 187 for three in 35 overs with half centuries from Ian Tittle who made 57 not out and Dean Evanson with 56 not out. Freetown then successfully chased their target with Pete Lee leading the charge with 57 not out. There was contribution as well from West Indies player, Austin Richards Jr who made 45 while extras attributed for a whopping 52 runs. Tanez Francis bagged three for 48 in seven overs bowling for Mahico.

In the other semifinal clash played on Saturday, Police defeated D&R Construction Sea View Farm by 82 runs.

Batting first, Police accumulated 199 for eight in their 35 overs with Derek Mourillon slamming 118 not out after being dropped a total of five times. West Indies women’s player, Shawnisha Hector contributed with 21. Egbert Phillip picked up three for 26 while Albert Jarvis and Emroy Lee both claimed two wickets.

Sea View Farm fell short in their chase, getting to 117 all out. Rolston Phillip top-scored with 54. Lashorn Barnard snatched four wickets for 31 runs while James Cornelius had two for 23 bowling for the lawmen.