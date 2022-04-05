Wins for All Saints United and Grays Green Tigers in Village League netball

By Neto Baptiste

There was double victory for Spencer’s All Saints United in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Community/Village Netball League held at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Playing in the female division, All Saints United 1 defeated Gray’s Green Tigers by a slim one-goal margin to win 19-18. For the victors, Karol Carlton sank 10 of her 18 attempts. She was assisted by Paula Jackson who scored three of eight attempts and Jenicia Farrell who netted six from eight attempts.

For Gray’s Green Tigers, Jenai Spencer scored two from seven attempts, Adina Andre hit 15 from 20 attempts and Kianjay Ogarro sank one from four attempts.

There was victory as well for All Saints United 2 who defeated their sister team, All Saints United 3, by a 24-8 margin. For All Saints 2, Anaiyah Simon scored 13 from 25 attempts while Kika Josiah netted 11 from 19 attempts. Shooting for All Saints United 3, Shontel Lovell sank her lone attempt while Aliyah Josiah scored seven from 13 attempts.

In the mixed division, Drahz Eastsiders defeated All Saints All Stars 38-12. For Eastsiders, Mike Jeffers scored 10 from 13 attempts, Carl Kirby Jr hit 16 from 21 attempts, and Kareem Edwards netted 12 from 22 attempts. For All Saints, Anjis Anthony scored nine from 14 attempts while Keddy Martin scored three from three attempts.

In the other mixed division contest, Gray’s Green Tigers Mix won by Default over Ovals Flyballers Black Eagles