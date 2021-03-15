Francis claims 200m title in Jamaica, runs second-fastest time for the year

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Former national sprinter Miguel Francis stole the spotlight over the weekend in Jamaica.

Running for Racer’s Track Club, the 25-year-old produced a time of 20.50 seconds to capture the men’s 200m event at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association’s qualifying trial meet for seniors.

He won the event ahead of Sprintec’s Oshane Bailey with 20.83, and Nigel Ellis (MVP), who was third with 21.03.

His winning time is number two on the World Athletics Top List in the event, just behind the United States’ Aldrich Bailey with 20.49 seconds.

Francis formerly represented Antigua and Barbuda before opting to switch allegiance in 2017. He now represents Great Britain and was hailed a few years ago as a special athlete, but has seen his progress suffer due to persistent injuries.

Zharnel Hughes, who also trains at Racers Track Club, also walked away with some hardware over the weekend.

Despite an average start, Hughes ran on strongly in the end to catch training partner, Oblique Seville, to win the men’s 100m event in 10.13 seconds, as Seville was second with 10.18 seconds.

Former world champion Yohan Blake (Titans) was third.