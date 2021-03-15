Sailability fundraiser deemed ‘huge success’

Alison Sly-Adams poses with a Sailability Antigua T-shirt that can be purchased at the National Sailing Academy (Photo by Edwin Gifford)

Fun-loving residents turned out for a fundraiser with a difference yesterday to raise cash to help more local youngsters with disabilities enjoy the thrill of sailing.

More than 50 teams participated in a treasure hunt by car, organised by Sailability Antigua which has taken hundreds of differently abled people out on the water over the last six years.

The charity’s annual Super Sunday bash, which includes a walk with marching band and a party – and traditionally raises more than half of Sailability’s yearly costs – was placed on ice due to the pandemic.

The ‘We Thought It Was Speed Dating’ team gets underway at the National Sailing Academy (Photo by Edwin Gifford)

The ‘O Team’ were all smiles during yesterday’s treasure hunt (Photo by Edwin Gifford)

‘Team Sunflower’ comprised Fanny Charles and Hallie LaFond of Piccadilly (Photo by Edwin Gifford)

Instead, supporters took to the roads for the innovative event which allowed them to participate without having to leave the confines of their car.

The hunt began and ended at the National Sailing Academy in English Harbour.

Sailability director Bob Bailey told Observer more than 150 people had taken part. The total amount raised is still being calculated but it is expected to be in excess of EC$4,000, boosted by the sale of special Sailability T-shirts donated by Budget Marine.

“The day was absolutely amazing,” Bailey said. “It’s been a huge success and we will definitely repeat it next year.”