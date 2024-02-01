Four students named in top three positions for CSEC 2023

- Advertisement -

Director of Education, Clare Browne, is pleased to announce the names of the students who secured the top three positions in the June, 2023 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Examinations (CSEC) that were administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

In first place is D’Aundre Samuel of the Saint Joseph’s Academy with 23 subjects containing 21 I’s and two II’s, in second is Adrian Judnarine who is also from the Saint Joseph’s Academy with 26 subjects of 19 I’s and seven II’s and tied in third place are Stephanie Archibald and Tianna Bretney of the Baptist Academy of Antigua having passed 20 subjects with 18 I’s and two II’s each.

Director of Education, Clare Browne has offered congratulations to the students, their parents and their schools, adding, “We beseech that these students continue to be ambassadors of excellence”.

Due to the close results from the 2023 examinations, several candidates queried their grades with the Caribbean Examinations Council, which caused a delay in the announcement of the top students.