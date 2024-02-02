Cornwall to Lead Hurricanes with James as Deputy in Regional 4 Day Cricket Championships

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall, will lead a 13-member Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad during the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional 4 Day Championships set to bowl off this month.

Cornwall, who was the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 edition of the championships with 35 scalps at an average of 14.34 across 10 innings, will have fellow Antiguan batsman, Kofi James, as his deputy. James amassed 249 runs across nine innings with a highest of 107 last year.

Cornwall was not far behind with the bat, making 239 runs also across nine innings with a highest of 85.

Two other Antiguan players in all-rounder Karima Gore and fast bowler Javier Spencer, are also included in the 13-man squad. Spencer claimed three wickets while Gore picked up two in 2023. Gore however has better performances with the bat, scoring a total of 110 runs with a highest of 93 in just two matches.

Kofi James (left) has been selected as vice-captain for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes while Karima Gore (right) has been included in the 13-member squad Fast bowler, Javier Spencer Batting all-rounder, Essan Warner, has been named in the reserves Batsman, Tyrone Williams Jr, is into the reserves for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Meanwhile, batting all-rounder, Essan Warner and batsman Tyrone Williams Jr, both of Antigua and Barbuda, were selected as reserves after credible performances in a number of trial matches in St Kitts.

The 2024 West Indies Championship is set to begin in February, with the opening three rounds spanning from 7 to 24 February.

The competing eight regional teams fighting for the Headley Weekes Trophy over seven (7) rounds of matches are – defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles, Barbados Pride, Combined Campuses and Colleges, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, West Indies Academy and Windward Islands Volcanoes

Full Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad: Rahkeem Cornwall (C), Kofi James (VC), Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Daniel Doram, Joshua Grant, Jahmar Hamillton, Javier Spencer, Jeremiah Louis, Mikyle Louis, Ross Powell, Terance Warde.

Reserves: Essan Warner, Onaje Amory, Tyrone Williams Jr, Jemuel Cabey, Jaden Carmichael and Justin Amadan.