Antigua and Barbuda contemplates Voter ID Re-registration amidst ABEC leadership transition

- Advertisement -

Cabinet has engaged in discussions with five ABEC officials, including the Supervisor of Elections, on the imminent expiration of ten-year-old voter identification cards and the consequential decision on whether to opt for renewal or proceed with a full-scale re-registration process.

After intense discussions, the consensus has emerged in favor of reregistration rather than card renewal. The rationale behind this decision is the belief that re-registration will contribute to the preservation of the integrity of the voters’ list, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

Despite the decision to pursue re-registration, a concrete start date for the process is yet to be determined.

This meeting comes in the wake of the recent passing of Mr. John Jarvis, the Chairperson of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC), adding a solemn tone to the considerations regarding the electoral process.

Mr. Jarvis, who passed away just over a week ago, is set to be laid to rest next week.