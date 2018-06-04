Fort Road league kicks off

The first ever Fort Road football league kicked off on Saturday afternoon at the Fort Road football field with 10 teams on display.

The league which will run from June 2 to July 10 will see the 10 teams battle it out in two zones with the top two teams from each zone advancing to the semi-finals which kick off on July 8

and 9 in the hopes of reaching to the finals scheduled for July 10.

In Zone A, Cool Runnings, Demolition, El Guapo, Fort Road East and Fort Road West will do battle while in Zone B, Fort Road Under-20, Manchester, Not Pan My Team, Pointville and Sunday Runners will compete.

“It’s something I wanted to do for some time now. What really happened about four years ago I had a backlog of games from the Grays Green league and I played some there and from seeing the village come out and support, it inspired me to give them their own and since I was grossly disrespected by the Grays Green Community group I thought the time was right to do this,” said organizer, Freeston Ireland.

“Although we got off to a late start because the switch of games from Sunday to Saturday to accommodate the fund-raising matches for the fellows in Jamaica, the spectators came out and weren’t disappointed.”

Fort Road East got off to a winning start on Saturday as they handed El Guapo a 4-2 defeat.

Daneal Hopkins found the net twice for the victors with teammates, Akeem Thomas and Journal Semper also scoring.

Fort Road Under-20 and Pointville played to a nil-all draw.

Games will continue daily starting at 4:45 p.m. in the week days while on weekends they will kick off at 4:15 p.m.

Nat Pon My Team and Sunday Runners will battle today at the Fort Road football field.