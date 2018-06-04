Enforcers claim Presidents Cup title, Paragons push to deciding match

Enforcers were crowned the Male President’s Cup champions on Saturday night at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility after defeating Pytonz, 3-2 in Game 2 of the best of three finals.

Pytonz entered the match-up 1-0 down after a controversial forfeit in Game 1 resulting in them needing a win to push the series to a final deciding Game 3 encounter. But, despite claiming the second and third sets (24-26,12-25) Pytonz could not deny Enforcers, who after claiming the first set (25-19) and faltering, regained composure and won the fourth and fifth sets, (25-12,15-13).

Jets however, could not close out the Female League champions, Paragons, who kept their campaign alive to push to a final deciding Game 3.

Paragons meant business as they flexed their muscles on Jets, winning in straight sets, 25-12,25-19,25-18.

Both teams will battle it out tonight at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility at 6:30 p.m.