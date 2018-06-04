Enforcers claim Presidents Cup title, Paragons push to deciding match

June 4, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Scores No comments

Enforcers were crowned the Male President’s Cup champions on Saturday night at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility after defeating Pytonz, 3-2 in Game 2 of the best of three finals.

Pytonz entered the match-up 1-0 down after a controversial forfeit in Game 1 resulting in them needing a win to push the series to a final deciding Game 3 encounter. But, despite claiming the second and third sets (24-26,12-25) Pytonz could not deny Enforcers, who after claiming the first set (25-19) and faltering, regained composure and won the fourth and fifth sets, (25-12,15-13).

Jets however, could not close out the Female League champions, Paragons, who kept their campaign alive to push to a final deciding Game 3.

Paragons meant business as they flexed their muscles on Jets, winning in straight sets, 25-12,25-19,25-18.

Both teams will battle it out tonight at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility at 6:30 p.m. 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.