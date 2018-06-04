Fire destroys two homes, Dickenson Bay street

The fire department says it is investigating a fire that destroyed two homes and damaged another on Dickenson Bay Street.

The St. John’s Fire Department responded to the 1:15 p.m. blaze today (Monday).

The head of the Fire Department, Elvis Weaver, says revealed that electricity was not attached to any of the three houses, according to preliminary investigations.

Three fire trucks and an ambulance rushed to the scene, but by the time the first responders arrived, there was nothing they could do to save the two buildings.

An unoccupied 30X20 foot house and another 30X30 foot home that was occupied by one person, were reduced to smoldering galvanize and burnt wood.

Firefighters overturned the debris to ensure that the fire was extinguished and there was one who needed assistance.

Paramedic firefighter, special corporal Lee Sagert told the media that it was too early to say what may have caused the blaze or where on the compound the fire started.