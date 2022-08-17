Former hotel employee sentenced for stealing from work

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A former St James’s Club worker was fined and ordered to repay the Mamora Bay-based hotel after he stole over $1,500 worth of goods from them.

In May 2022, Alester Crichton admitted that he stole several bottles of liquor – to include wine and champagne – plus steak, lamb and a case of Kellogg’s cereal collectively valued at just over $1,600 from the hotel on May 19 2021.

Most of the items were recovered and will be returned to the resort.

As a result, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke only instructed Crichton to compensate the hotel in the sum of $100 for the items that were not found. He must also pay $500 to the state.

Crichton was initially charged alongside a co-worker, Brandon McKay.

The police however dropped the charges against McKay.

Crichton was represented by attorney Wendel Robinson.