Brazen shoplifter fined, ordered to reimburse popular supermarket

By Latrishka Thomas

A woman now owes both the state and a local supermarket money after she brazenly walked out of the business with a number of grocery items which she had not paid for.

On the evening of August 11, Sheena Watts went to Epicurean Fine Foods and removed a number of items from the shelves and placed them into a shopping cart.

She walked straight out of the Friars Hill Road establishment with almost $300 worth of items which she quickly placed into her vehicle and drove off.

Upon noticing what had occurred, the security guard reported the matter to the police and, after spending a few days in search of Watts, officers spotted her on a street in Greenbay on August 16.

She was arrested immediately, taken to a police station and charged.

However, the items were never found.

Yesterday, the woman told the court that she was cognisant of the fact that she didn’t pay for the goods but she “was already outside”.

“It wasn’t really intentional. I was trying to get a [cell phone] top-up and it was taking too long,” was the explanation she gave the court.

Magistrate Conliffe Clarke ordered the Greenbay woman to compensate the supermarket $300 for the items she took and he also fined her $200.

Watts agreed to pay the monies forthwith.

Among the stolen goods were a number of drinks, turkey chops, pigtail, beef tripe and other meats.