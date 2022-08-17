Delay in case of man charged in bar shooting

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A young man implicated in an alleged shooting that took place at a popular nightspot a few weeks ago is set to return to court on October 19.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Murphy allegedly shot 19-year-old Jhonte Meade in his thigh with the intention to kill him on June 26.

The alleged incident occurred around 5.50am near Diamond Edge.

According to reports, the defendant and the complainant got into an argument on lower All Saints Road before Murphy drove off in his car, turned around and then fired a shot in the direction of Meade.

Shortly after the incident, Murphy was taken into custody by the police for questioning.

The police reportedly found gunshot residue on Murphy’s person and also in his car.

He made his second appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke, but the prosecution was not ready to proceed with the committal and the matter was therefore adjourned.

The accused was escorted back to Her Majesty’s Prison where he has been on remand since his first court appearance.