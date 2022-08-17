Consumers cautioned to remain vigilant amid Capri Sun recall

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

An official from the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division has asked residents to remain on the lookout for a recently recalled soft drink.

The marketplace regulatory body advised on Monday that Capri Sun’s ‘Wild Cherry Flavoured Juice Drink Blend,’ manufactured by Kraft Heinz in the US, was being recalled.

The information disseminated to the public disclosed that a diluted cleaning solution – used on food processing equipment – was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of the company’s factories”.

According to the manufacturer, the only product affected was the Wild Cherry flavour with a “best when used by” date of June 25 2023. No other Capri Sun flavours, it added, have been affected or are part of the voluntary recall.

Consumers who may have purchased the product were also advised not to drink it, but rather return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Although local distributor, Anjo Wholesale, has assured consumers that the brand it imports is from Jamaica not the US, there are concerns that street vendors and small retail businesses could have the item for sale.

Acting Director of the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division, Orrin Steele, indicated that he’d had a discussion with a senior health inspector yesterday morning about the wholesale distributor’s response to the recall.

“I was telling her I have no problem that they came out and said that they don’t carry the product. I think they further went on to say that it’s not here, which was not totally correct.

“There are persons here who have brought in items by various means because the market is open now to consumers, and even retailers could have acquired the items straight from the US or subsidiary companies, whether it be in St Maarten, Puerto Rico or any other means to get the item here,” Steele said in an interview yesterday.

Steel reminded residents of the recalled flavour despite the affected product not being found on the market in Antigua and Barbuda according to a joint investigation between the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division and the Ministry of Health.

He also thanked wholesalers, retailers and vendors who have been partnering with the authorities over the years and told them not to hesitate to cooperate during any future item recalls.

“Items are always recalled for different purposes, but they usually pose a risk to health so we’re encouraging them to keep partnering with the Prices and Consumer Affairs and the Ministry of Health so we can keep the market safe,” Steele added.