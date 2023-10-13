Former CMO inaugurated as new PAHO Assistant Director

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

Climate change-related health issues are on Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas’ priority list, as she takes up her new role as Assistant Director of the Sanitary Bureau at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

In her inaugural speech, she underscored the urgency of addressing the consequences of record-breaking temperatures and their impact on the region’s populations.

“I am looking forward to taking a closer look at the effects of these record-breaking temperatures on our populations and working with our teams here at PAHO to provide education and preventive actions needed to mitigate and manage the effects of climate change on the health and well-being of the people of the Americas,” she remarked.

Dr Sealey-Thomas, the former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in Antigua and Barbuda, took the Oath of Office on Thursday morning, and now holds the second highest position within PAHO.

At the ceremony in Washington DC, she cemented her new position by pledging to serve the peoples of the Americas to the best of her abilities.

In addition to her commitment to address climate change’s health impacts, Dr Sealey-Thomas also pledged to continue combating non-communicable diseases (NCDs), strengthen healthcare systems, and work towards universal health coverage, aligning with the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) commitments.

Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas

“I am now deeply honoured to be an international civil servant following in the footsteps of my dear mother who was a career civil servant in Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.

“I’ve always had a passion for public health. My questions as a medical student and in my years as an intern were always why were persons becoming ill, what could I do to help them get better and, more importantly, what could I do to prevent them from getting ill again?

“It was no surprise therefore that I pursued post-graduate training in public health after completing my internship,” she said.

Her connection to PAHO dates back 20 years when she served as a resident with the organisation in Washington DC. Expressing her pride in rejoining the PAHO family, she pledged to uphold its values of equity, excellence, solidarity, respect, and integrity.

Dr Sealey-Thomas said she always aspired to work with PAHO.

“You can therefore understand my profound joy and sense of accomplishment today as I stand at this turning point in my life, as my dream of helping populations to remain healthy and well and serving in this world-renowned organisation is being realised,” she said.

As Assistant Director, Dr Sealey-Thomas will report directly to PAHO Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa and will be responsible for a number of sub-departments, including Comprehensive Immunization and the Regional Revolving Funds (RRF).

During the inauguration ceremony, Antigua and Barbuda’s Health Minister, Sir Molwyn Joseph, officially introduced the new Assistant Director.

“As we say farewell to one of our health sector’s outstanding champions, it is with bittersweet sentiment that we welcome her to a new and challenging role at this significant hemispheric organisation,” Sir Molwyn remarked.

He said the former CMO will undoubtedly be an “immeasurable help” to Director Barbosa and PAHO.

In addition to serving as CMO prior to the PAHO appointment, Dr Sealey-Thomas has worked in a number of other positions across the local health sector, such as Medical Officer of Health and Chief Technical Advisor to the Health Minister on all public health matters of regional and international concern.

She also served as Chair of PAHO’s Regional Validation Committee for the Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV and Congenital Syphilis.