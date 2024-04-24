Food vendors shut down by CBH to receive special training before returning to streets

- Advertisement -

Food vendors ordered to halt business in St John’s will receive special food safety training by the Central Board of Health (CHB) before returning to vending.

CBH said it conducted an inspection on Saturday of 16 vendors – three-quarters of whom failed to meet the minimum standards. The focus was on the possession of a food handler’s licence, presence of a handwashing station, and the adequate storage of food at the correct temperature.

Deputy Chief Health Inspector Daryl Spencer said 12 vendors were found to have numerous safety infractions.

“It’s in keeping with the five keys to safer foods that we promote in Antigua .. you must keep clean your surroundings, your equipment, your person; you must be able to separate raw and cooked foods; you are cooking thoroughly; [correct] storage of the food and whether or not the food is kept at room temperature after you would have cooked it.

“And we also look for safe water and other materials used in the preparation of foods,” Spencer said.

The inspection revealed the absence of food handlers’ IDs and handwashing stations at some locations.

A meeting was held on Monday at the CBH office with the affected business owners.

Spencer said a special food safety training exercise will take place with the vendors on Thursday.

“They’re not shut down indefinitely; people should be allowed to express their entrepreneurial spirit…so we are working with these vendors to allow them to get up to scratch before they can come back out,” he added.

A CBH press release added, “the Central Board of Health is appealing to food vendors to obtain a valid food safety badge, and to be in compliance with the recommendations given in order to resume the preparation and sale of food”.