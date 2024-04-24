Scrub Life Cares calls for community support to restock menstrual pantry

- Advertisement -

Scrub Life Cares, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting women and girls in our community, is asking the public for assistance in restocking its menstrual pantry.

The organization, known for its Grow With The Flo Community-Based program, aims to ensure that every woman and girl has access to essential menstrual and hygiene products.

With the ongoing demand for menstrual and hygiene products and the challenges faced by many in our community, Scrub Life Cares is calling on the generosity of the public to help replenish their supplies.

Your support will directly benefit women and girls who rely on these products to manage their periods and maintain proper hygiene.

We are dedicated to ensuring that no woman or girl in our community has to go without access to menstrual and hygiene products, stated Tanya Ambrose, Founder and CEO of Scrub Life Cares.

By restocking our pantry, we can continue to support individuals through our Grow With The Flo program and make a positive impact on their lives.

Contributions can be made through various avenues:

1. Order from the Amazon Wishlist: Supporters can easily contribute by purchasing items directly from Scrub Life Cares’ Amazon Wishlist. https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/6IXNUQ5PGT28?ref_=wl_share

2. Donate via the Website: Those who wish to make monetary contributions can visit www.scrublifecares.org to donate securely online. Every donation will help purchase additional menstrual and hygiene products for those in need.

3. Drop-Off Donations: Physical donations of menstrual and hygiene products can be dropped off at the National Training Agency, located on Redcliff Street upstairs in Beautyrama. Your contributions will directly benefit women and girls in our community.

No donation is too small, and every contribution will help us make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

For more information about how to support Scrub Life Cares, including scheduling a pick-up or drop-off, individuals can contact founder and CEO Tanya Ambrose at 973-641-2527.

Scrub Life Cares extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who choose to support its cause. Together, we can ensure that every woman and girl in our community has access to the menstrual and hygiene products they need.

For more information about our programs and how you can get involved, please visit www.scrublifecares.org.

Every contribution, big or small, will make a significant difference in the lives of those who rely on these products.