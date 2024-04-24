Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta draws to a close

- Advertisement -
The 35th edition of a much-loved regatta that brings some of the finest vintage vessels to the country each year drew to a close on Monday.
This year’s Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta boasted the largest registered fleet of boats in a decade with 50-plus vessels in attendance.
Participants enjoyed four days of racing and a host of shoreside activities including the spectacular annual parade on Sunday, followed by cream tea and gig racing at Admiral’s Inn on Monday.
