Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta draws to a close

Bernie Wong's Huey Too celebrates another fantastic regatta (Photo by Edwin Gifford)
The 35th edition of a much-loved regatta that brings some of the finest vintage vessels to the country each year drew to a close on Monday.

This year’s Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta boasted the largest registered fleet of boats in a decade with 50-plus vessels in attendance.

Participants enjoyed four days of racing and a host of shoreside activities including the spectacular annual parade on Sunday, followed by cream tea and gig racing at Admiral’s Inn on Monday.

Dwayna King – sister of leading international sailor Junella King – racing on board Athena (Photo by Edwin Gifford)
Franklyn Braithwaite MBE points the way on board Nordwind (Photo by Edwin Gifford)
Matt Barker’s Blue Peter (Photo by Edwin Gifford)
Phil Louwrens aboard Aidan McCauley’s Navasana (Photo by Edwin Gifford)
