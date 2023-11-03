Food Fair serves up sweet surprises: Two lucky winners to jet off to Puerto Rico

By Latrishka Thomas

The recent Independence Food Fair became the backdrop for an unexpected treat that had everyone buzzing with excitement. It wasn’t just about the mouthwatering culinary delights; people also had a chance to win a dream trip to Puerto Rico.

Attendees quickly discovered that the path to paradise was as simple as knowing five intriguing facts about Antigua and Barbuda.

Many individuals seized the opportunity but only two walked away with round-trip tickets to Puerto Rico, courtesy of Silver Airways, by successfully answering five questions about the twin islands.

In the heart of the fair, influencer Lauvin Phillip and Alfonsina Olmos from the Tourism Authority embarked on a quest to find those eager to seize the grand prize.

Several participants gave it their best shot, but it wasn’t until late in the afternoon that a winner was found.

Ca’jauna Whyte emerged as the first winner, her elation and gratitude evident as she shared, “I am so elated. I am really thankful for Antigua Tourism Authority for partnering with Silver Airways to give young people like me a chance to be able to experience something like this.”

Whyte already had her plans in motion, revealing, “I am going to go online and start looking for shopping plazas. I’m going to lay out my itinerary because you know we go to Puerto Rico to shop.”

She made mention of her mom, a social studies teacher, saying, “I learned most of this from her and would love for her to come along.”

The golden hour continued as the very next participant also aced the five questions, securing a ticket.

Briece Samuel couldn’t hide his excitement as much as he tried. He stated, “I feel pretty good because this is the first plane ticket I’ve ever won.”

With the prospect of his first visit to Puerto Rico on the horizon, Samuel expressed his eagerness to savour the local cuisine and promised to bring someone along, hoping to make it happen very soon.

Each winner has until November 2024 to use their ticket.

Antigua and Barbuda is gearing up to welcome a fresh air route to Puerto Rico with Silver Airways on November 16. The flights will operate four times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

For travellers on this route, departures from Puerto Rico are scheduled for approximately 5.05pm, with arrivals at VC Bird International Airport at 6.35pm. The return journey from Antigua and Barbuda is slated for 8am, reaching Puerto Rico at 9.30am.

Before the pandemic, Antigua had direct connectivity to Puerto Rico through Seaborne Airways, which Silver Airways acquired just before the outbreak of the pandemic. This new route marks a revival of the connection.

Silver Airways specialises in daily scheduled flights between key gateways in the southeast US, Florida, and the Bahamas.

The airline is owned by Versa Capital Management, a private equity investment firm based in Philadelphia.

Silver Airways is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a maintenance facility located at Orlando International Airport in Florida.