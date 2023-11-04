“The sky is the limit now,” says Tiger Tyson after Pan Am win

- Advertisement -

Kiteboarder Tiger Tyson, still in disbelief, spoke with reporters about his silver medal win at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, which has earned him a spot in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

For Tyson, the road to Olympic qualification was paved with stress and uncertainty. “This was like the most stressful week of my life,” Tyson admitted, reflecting on the events that led to his remarkable achievement.

His path to victory was filled with unexpected twists and turns, including a nerve-wracking collision with his US counterpart on the water, leading to three rounds of protests before the final score was announced. “It was terrible,” Tyson recalled, describing the anxiety of waiting for the judges’ decisions.

“To do the protest once is one thing, but to do it three times is just stress because you know not everything is in your hands.”

After five grueling years of relentless training and preparation, Tyson’s dedication finally paid off as he achieved his qualifying goal for the Olympics.

“There was a lot of stress on the water and off the water,” Tyson shared with reporters. “I mean, there was so much pressure and nerves coming into this week.”

Now, with a silver medal around his neck and an Olympic qualification secured, Tyson plans to take a well-deserved break before shifting his focus towards the 2024 Olympics.

“Until summer 2024, I will relax and regroup,” Tyson said. “I’ve been kiting a lot, training a lot – just doing everything for this event. So, I’m just going to take a little rest and speak to my coach, training partners, make a plan, and next year I’ll be preparing for the Olympics.”

Looking forward, Tyson is optimistic about his prospects in the 2024 Olympics and embraces the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.

“The sky is the limit now; anything can happen, and I’ll just try my best and do the best I can for the next year,” he concluded.