Local entrepreneur attends Miami-based tech summit thanks to Central Bank sponsorship

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) demonstrated its commitment to entrepreneurs by sponsoring an Antiguan consultant to attend a prestigious tech summit in Florida.

Koren Norton, owner of KN Consulting which offers everything from employee workshops to personal life coaching, was delighted to participate in the Tech Beach Retreat Miami Summit where the theme was “Scaling Beyond Borders”.

In addition to Norton, the bank also paid for two entrepreneurs from St Vincent and one from St Lucia to take part.

“The two-day event was informative and engaging and brought together tech industry leaders, investors, and innovators under the banner of transformative business growth,” Norton said.

“Under the visionary guidance of founders Kirk Hamilton and Kyle Mahoney, the summit presenters dived deep into many critical elements of business growth, not only as it relates to the physical expansion of businesses but also explored the far-reaching potential of technology and looked at how cultural alignment and storytelling helps founders to reach customers.”

Koren Norton, of KN Consulting (Photo contributed)

Spanning an array of topics, the summit covered a spectrum of cutting-edge subjects. Sessions on AI (Artificial Intelligence) explored its transformative role in reshaping industries, enhancing productivity, and the ethical considerations in its integration. Relationship-building with investors and founders formed the backbone of discussions, highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships and collaboration in fostering a thriving business ecosystem.

Transitioning into new markets emerged as a key focus and there were numerous discussions on strategies for small and medium enterprises to collaborate in Latin America and the Caribbean and reach a wider audience worldwide.

The presence of distinguished sponsors, including Google, Black Star Fund, Miami Beach County, Meta, and the ECCB, added a stamp of authority and highlighted the profound significance of the summit’s objectives in fostering global business connections.

“The summit’s success was not only measured in the multitude of topics covered, but in the interactions it facilitated,” Norton said.

“Attendees had the privilege of meeting investors, engaging with accessible thought leaders, and networking with great minds, igniting fresh ideas and collaborative opportunities.

“Some things that stood out for me was the power of networking, the importance of having an online presence and understanding the importance of resilience in business. Technology can be your friend, if used wisely and responsibly.

“Thanks to Ms Sybil Welsh, Senior Project Specialist at the ECCB, for inviting and sponsoring me and for her mentorship at the summit,” Norton added.