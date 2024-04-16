Flyers stay unbeaten while Spanish Heat burn Slam in Division One basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Flyers Basketball kept their unbeaten run in Division One of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) alive with an 81-74 triumph over Potters Steelers on Sunday, as they racked up their eighth victory of the competition.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Flyers started slow, going down 25-17 in the first quarter, but rebounded to take the second quarter 22-15. Steelers then claimed the third quarter 21-12, but Flyers dominated the fourth and final quarter 30-13 to put the contest beyond doubt.

Adonis Humphreys led the charge for the defending champions with 22 points and 17 rebounds, while Xavier Meade chipped in with 18 points. Selassie Brathwaite also contributed to the triumph with 15 points and seven rebounds while Kenya Ahcom chipped in with 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Devorn Benjamin sank a game high of 26 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Cohen DeSouza added 18 points and 16 rebounds in the losing effort.

In Sunday’s other contest, Spanish Heat recorded a dominant 95-69 victory over All Saints Slam, also at JSC.

Spanish Heat dominated three of four quarters, outscoring Slam 29-23 in the opening quarter, 23-13 in the third quarter and 27-14 in the fourth quarter. Slam won the second quarter 19-16.

Steven Matthew sank a game high of 39 points for the victors, while Damian Floyd added 14 points and 12 rebounds to the winning effort.

Sergio Symister led the losing effort for Slam with 16 points and 12 rebounds with Judah Ferris and Kim Casey adding 13 and 12 points respectively.