Flyers 2 remain unbeaten following huge win in Division 2 basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Flyers 2 proved a handful for Gray’s Green Phoenix, rallying to a 97-32 triumph when action resumed in Division 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition on Tuesday.

Contesting the opening game of a double-header at the JSC basketball complex, the unbeaten Flyers squad dominated the contest from start to finish, outscoring the opponents in all four quarters. Flyers led 26-6 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring Phoenix 23-10 in the second quarter. They then enjoyed a 36-7 rally in the third quarter before outscoring the opponents 22-9 in the fourth and final quarter.

Rashaun Harry led the scoring for Flyers with 21 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. He had help from Donte Trimingham who had 17 points and Craig Massiah with 14 points. Sadiq Phillip contributed with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Kevon Shirley was the top scorer for Phoenix with eight points.

In Tuesday’s feature contest, Old Road Daggers rallied to a 10-points win over Rebels, winning 67-57 also at the JSC basketball.

Kelvin Simon led the way for Daggers with 22 points on nine of 17 shooting while also grabbing 12 rebounds. Devea Aaron contributed with 15 points while Kedar Clarke and Jesus Lopez had 14 and 13 points respectively. Lopez also snatched nine rebounds. Kareem Blair was the top scorer for Rebels with 19 points and nine rebounds.