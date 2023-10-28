Flash Flood Advisory for Antigua, Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis

- Advertisement -

Issued by the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services and forecasted by Orvin Paige

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Advisory for the islands of Antigua, Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis. This advisory is in effect until 12 midday today, Saturday. The advisory is due to the potential for minor flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

A Flash Flood Advisory indicates that streams, creeks, and drains in these areas may become elevated or overflow into streets, low-lying regions, and flood-prone areas. While there may be some inconvenience, property damage is expected to be minimal. The flooding is not immediately life-threatening. However, it’s essential to exercise extreme caution when encountering flooded roads.

Safety Precautions:

Do not attempt to cross flooded roads in vehicles, as just one foot of flowing water can sweep vehicles off the road.

When in doubt, it is advisable to turn around and find an alternative route. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Seek higher ground if you are in an area prone to flooding.

A persistent trough over the northeast Caribbean is currently influencing the weather in the Leeward and British Virgin Islands, resulting in periodic heavy showers. In the last 12 hours, some areas have already received up to an inch of rainfall. Another inch or more is expected in the next 12 hours, leading to minor flooding in low-lying and flood-prone regions.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the situation closely.