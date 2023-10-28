Appeal for help in finding missing Bendals teen

- Advertisement -

The police and the family of 17-year-old Alicia Grayman of Bendals are asking the public for help in finding her.

Alicia was last seen on Tuesday afternoon getting into a black pickup truck in the vicinity of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center. She was at the time wearing her school uniform.

She is described as 5ft-2ins in height with a fair complexion and weighs approximately 155 Lbs. She has a plaited hairstyle with two buns and was carrying a black Nike knapsack.

Anyone who may have seen her or have information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or the family at 723-7244.