Farm get huge win to remain in Second Division promotion race

By Neto Baptiste

Sea View Farm FC improved their chances of automatic promotion to the First Division with a confident 9-1 trouncing of Blackburn Palace in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Monday.

Rhezal Gomes led the charge with a hat-trick, scoring in minutes 2, 24 and 51. There were single conversions from Markland Wright (5’ penalty), Kenya Hughes (15), Klyster Rowe (19), Azari Edwards (80) and J’Cory Lewis (90+3 penalty). Sanje Carr scored the lone goal for Blackburn Palace.

The victory pushes Farm to 35 points from 14 showings and second on the standings, while Palace remain on 29 points from 18 outings.

There was victory as well for Soccer Academy who beat CPTSA Wings 3-1 to move to 28 points from 13 matches.

Keyondre Hewlett (12), Omar Noble (20) and Michael Peters (28) were all on target for Soccer Academy while Kimani Gyles scored the lone goal for Wings when he netted in minute 48. The loss was Wings’ sixth in 15 matches as they remain on 21 points.

Brian Samuel of Wings was red-carded in the 36th minute after he denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Also on Monday, Urlings FC defeated Young Warriors 4-0 when they met at Urlings.

Kion Jackson led the charge for Urlings with a double-strike, netting in minutes 18 and 33 while there were single conversions from Kestone Daley in the eighth minute and Conrad Willock in the 17th minute.

Urlings move to 29 points from 15 matches and into the top six on the standings, while Warriors remain on six points from 15 matches and second from bottom on the standings.

In the other match contested, Golden Grove FC and Real Blizzard FC played to a 1-1 draw. Calroy Douglas put Golden Grove ahead on minute 54 while Millique London secured at least a point for Real Blizzard with an 81st minute conversion.