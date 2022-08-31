Farewell to a sporting legend

- Advertisement -

The illustrious life and remarkable achievements of Pat Whyte were brought into sharp focus yesterday when the former Director of Sports was laid to rest with an official funeral.

An uplifting ambience filled the air at St John’s Cathedral where mourners – including Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Sports Minister Daryll Matthew, Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, and cricketing knights Sir Richie Richardson and Sir Andy Roberts – joined Whyte’s family and friends to pay their final respects.

In delivering the eulogy, Whyte’s son Jon spoke of his father’s enviable organisational skills, his ambitions and his scrupulous attention to detail.

Whyte died earlier this month aged 77 and was accorded an official funeral by the government for his massive contributions to the country’s sporting landscape.

He served as Director of Sports for more than a decade and was also instrumental in getting the Antigua Recreation Ground ready ahead of the country’s hosting of its first cricket Test in 1981.

In a show of appreciation for Whyte’s contributions, Minister Matthew announced during the ceremony that a mural will be erected in his honour at the Yasco Sports Complex.

Whyte was laid to rest at the St John’s Public Cemetery.