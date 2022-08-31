‘I am a community man’: Carty defends decision to contest Empire elections

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Political hopeful for the St John’s Rural West constituency, Anderson Carty, has defended his decision to contest last Monday’s presidency elections for the Empire Football Club.

Carty, who came under fire after his name appeared on uniforms for the Empire cricket team which he sponsored in 2021, said he is not intimidated by the naysayers, reminding people he was a community activist long before venturing into politics.

“I am far less a politician and a community activist and I have been having the members, and members of the former executive and coaching staff, speaking to me repeatedly about becoming involved and I don’t see that because I am running for politics, and of course there is a 50/50 chance I may win or fail but I always want to be involved in any activity of my community and so from the perspective that I consider and still see myself as a community activist, I will always want to be involved in every organisation within St John’s Rural West, in an active way,” he said.

Former national and Empire player, Veron “Epilus” Edwards, was returned as president ahead of challengers Arlene Josiah and Carty at Monday night’s vote held at the Multipurpose and Exhibition Cultural Centre.

Carty said he was encouraged by individuals within the club to contest the elections.

“Just about Wednesday of last week a couple of the players and other individuals spoke with me about the challenges within the organisation and asked about an interest in running for the presidency.

“At that hour I thought about it and thought that I could make a contribution at the highest level so I did agree last Wednesday and sent a message to the treasurer of my interest but unfortunately I didn’t get an opportunity to do any campaigning whatsoever,” he said.

Carty hinted that had he successfully contested the Empire presidency elections and later on secured the St John’s Rural West constituency seat, that he would have stepped down as head of the club.

Club elections were originally due in June 2020 but were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. A subsequent decision was reached to have the meeting after the club’s 60th anniversary celebrations held between late July and early August.