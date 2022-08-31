Red Cross President set to sue after grievous bodily harm case dismissed against him

- Advertisement -

The lawyer who represented President of the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross Society (ABRCS), Elvis Watkins, in a case where he was accused of hitting his ex-partner has confirmed that his client intends to sue several parties now that the case has been dismissed.

Watkins previously spent 10 days on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison after the police report was filed against him earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh threw out the case in which Watkins was facing one charge of grievous bodily harm.

Walsh described the testimony of the complainant, Viveca Shadrach, as “confusing,” dismissing it on the basis of several inconsistencies.

Shadrach had claimed that Watkins struck her across the face and caused her to scratch her arm.

Robinson told Observer that he now intends to file an application of malicious prosecution against both the police and the complainant, on Watkins’ behalf.

Malicious prosecution is a tort or a civil wrong, which enables a person who is the subject of groundless and unjustified court proceedings to seek a civil claim for damages.

Robinson said, “Action will be brought against the police and the virtual complainant and I am considering how best to handle the case of the magistrate who in my view abused his power to send this man to prison even as he was alerted as to the facts of the case… the police did not have any objection to bail and I fail to see the basis upon which he denied bail.”

Robinson was referring to Magistrate Dexter Wason who previously presided over the case.

” The arrest and charges by the police and the prosecution are all unnecessary, wasting of judicial time and I will be as bold to say that the arrest was unlawful, improper and without discretion and reasonableness… the young constable was certainly badly and improperly advised,” Robinson added.

Shadrach, who served as the Interim Director General at ABRCS during the time of the incident, originally said that around 9pm on October 1 last year, she went to Watkins’ home because he owed her $3,000 and was not replying to her messages about when he planned to repay her.

But when probed further by Robinson, she told the court that she had become “alarmed” and “scared” for Watkins and wanted to make sure that he was “okay” when he did not return her phone calls – something she claimed was out of the ordinary.

Upon arriving at his house, she saw Watkins undressed with another woman inside. Shadrach claimed that Watkins had grabbed her while she stood outside a window claiming to have proof of his infidelity.

During the altercation, Shadrach dropped her phone and claimed that when she turned to look down at it, Watkins struck her across the face. The commotion caused the window to break and scratch her arm.

However, in speaking to his character, Shadrach also admitted that in the seven-year on-and-off relationship, Watkins had never been violent to her.

Her medical reports also showed that, despite Shadrach claiming she had a “bloodshot” eye and “discomfort” in her jaw, there was no evidence of injuries sustained from the incident.